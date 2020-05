JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Tuesday, May 19, to discuss the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

On Twitter, the governor announced he will discuss how churches can safely resume in-person services.

Today’s 2:30 briefing will feature good news for churchgoers in Mississippi. They were named essential services and never officially shut down: I don’t believe government can or should do that. I did ask pastors to pause in-person services, so I want to help safely resume them. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 19, 2020

Reeves will also discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to flatten the curve. He will be joined by members of the state’s COVID-19 response team.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.