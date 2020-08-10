22 schools report COVID-19 cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference on Monday, August 10, to discuss the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

During the news conference, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced 22 Mississippi schools have reported COVID-19 cases. Nineteen students have tested positive for the virus, while 15 employees have tested positive.

The governor said he will make an announcement soon about limiting crowd sizes at high school football games because of the pandemic.

Dr. Dobbs also gave an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Mississippi State Capitol. He said 49 lawmakers tested positive for the virus.

LATEST STORIES: