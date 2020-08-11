27 Mississippi schools report COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Tuesday, August 11, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 27 schools in Mississippi have reported COVID-19 cases.

There have been a total of 42 positive cases. Seventeen staff members tested positive for the virus, while 25 students have tested positive.

Cases have been reported at schools in the following counties:

  • Chickasaw
  • Forrest
  • Grenada
  • Holmes
  • Jackson
  • Jones
  • Lowndes
  • Pearl River
  • Pontotoc
  • Tate
  • Tippah
  • Union
  • Webster
  • Winston

Dr. Dobbs made the announcement during Governor Tate Reeves’ daily COVID-19 briefing, which started at 2:30 p.m.

