27 Mississippi schools report COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Tuesday, August 11, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 27 schools in Mississippi have reported COVID-19 cases.

There have been a total of 42 positive cases. Seventeen staff members tested positive for the virus, while 25 students have tested positive.

Cases have been reported at schools in the following counties:

Chickasaw

Forrest

Grenada

Holmes

Jackson

Jones

Lowndes

Pearl River

Pontotoc

Tate

Tippah

Union

Webster

Winston

Dr. Dobbs made the announcement during Governor Tate Reeves’ daily COVID-19 briefing, which started at 2:30 p.m.

