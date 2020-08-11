27 Mississippi schools report COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Tuesday, August 11, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 27 schools in Mississippi have reported COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 42 positive cases. Seventeen staff members tested positive for the virus, while 25 students have tested positive.
Cases have been reported at schools in the following counties:
- Chickasaw
- Forrest
- Grenada
- Holmes
- Jackson
- Jones
- Lowndes
- Pearl River
- Pontotoc
- Tate
- Tippah
- Union
- Webster
- Winston
Dr. Dobbs made the announcement during Governor Tate Reeves’ daily COVID-19 briefing, which started at 2:30 p.m.
