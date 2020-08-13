Gov. Reeves expected to announce guidance on crowd size at school sports in coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves gave update on COVID-19 in Mississippi during a Facebook Live on Thursday, August 13..
According to the governor, most counties are seeing improvements when it comes to the virus, but others need to be aware.
Reeves also said he expects to issue guidance on crowd sizes at school sports, particularly football games, in the coming days.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida sheriff bans deputies from wearing masks
- Dems decry Trump’s statements on housing as racist
- Former Meridian police officer charged federally with extortion
- Hand sanitizer recall: US brands join FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers
- Local doctor discusses getting vaccines during COVID-19 pandemic