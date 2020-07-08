Gov. Reeves and state health officials discuss spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the current situation with COVID-19 in Mississippi. This was his first public appearance since testing negative for the virus.

During the news conference, the governor and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Mississippi hospitals in certain counties are at risk of turning people away who have non-COVID illnesses or in need of elective surgeries.

Reeves did not issue a statewide mask mandate, but he explained personal responsibility and county level mandates are the best persuasions to convince people that the treat from COVID-19 is real. The governor said words on paper are not enough, but he does approve cities and counties issuing their own ordinances for masks and social distancing.

Reeves and Dobbs both urged neighbors and businesses to follow the guidelines.

Mississippi is one month away from the start of the 2020-21 school year. The governor explained decisions on how to open up are mainly up to individual districts.

