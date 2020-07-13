Gov. Reeves to give update on COVID-19 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Monday, July 13, to discuss the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The governor will also discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission of the virus. He will be joined by members of the state’s COVID-19 response team.

On Monday, 13 counties in the state were placed under additional social distancing measures due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.

