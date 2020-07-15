Mississippi health officials call for more preventative action in fight against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The governor, along with Restart Mississippi committee member Monica Harrigill, announced a new hub center for Mississippi businesses, churches and schools. The goal of the center is to provide local personal protective equipment, sanitizer and other items.

Leaders said the Mississippi Department of Employment Security has been working with Restart Mississippi to get Mississippians back to work. The pandemic unemployment security is expected to expire the week of July 25.

As cases continue to surge in Mississippi, health officials are pushing for more action.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs met with Dr. Deborah Brix, who is with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, on Wednesday. They discussed COVID-19 hotspots in the state and new federal tools to help combat the virus, like rapid testing and vaccine trials.

Dr. Dobbs said Mississippians are not using resources to their maximum ability, such as wearing a mask.

Despite Alabama and other states issuing a statewide mandate for mask wearing, Reeves said he’s not at that point yet. Thirteen counties are currently under an executive order to wear masks in public.

The governor also mentioned his teams is looking at bars and are trying to decide whether to take additional action.

