Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

Gov. Reeves to give update on COVID-19 in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news briefing on Wednesday, July 22, to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The governor will discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission. He will be joined by members of the state’s COVID-19 response team.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories