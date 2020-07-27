Mississippi leaders address spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 653 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The new numbers are lower than previous days, but state health leaders said Mississippi has seen drops on Mondays after weekends. It’s still too early to tell if this is a new trend.

Health leaders said some people are letting their guard down at bars and restaurants. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs stressed that people should beware of conspiracy theories that suggest numbers are being inflated or made up.

