Mississippi leaders address spread of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 653 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The new numbers are lower than previous days, but state health leaders said Mississippi has seen drops on Mondays after weekends. It’s still too early to tell if this is a new trend.

Health leaders said some people are letting their guard down at bars and restaurants. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs stressed that people should beware of conspiracy theories that suggest numbers are being inflated or made up.

A COVID Facebook Myth?



"My father went to a clinic, waited for hours; never tested. The next day clinic called and said my father was positive."



Investigation…



Stage 1 ID Patient (done)

Stage 2 Review state database – patient is NOT IN CASE REGISTRY

Stage 3 Stay Tuned — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 27, 2020

