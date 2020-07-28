Gov. Reeves announces effort to expand broadband internet access in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Tuesday, July 28, Governor Tate Reeves, along with the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, announced the awarding of $65 million in grant money to electric cooperatives.

The cooperatives will use the funds to provide high-speed broadband internet service to unserved and underserved areas of rural Mississippi to help with distance learning.

The $65 million became available after the State Legislature passed Senate Bill 3046 earlier this year. The state was awarded these funds through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

Fifteen electric cooperatives, collectively, will match the grant money with $65 million to provide a total of $130 million for expanding broadband access across the state.

LATEST STORIES: