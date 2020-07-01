Gov. Reeves to give update on COVID-19 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Wednesday, July 1, to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The governor will discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission of the virus. On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 653 new coronavirus cases in the state.

On June 26, Reeves extended the state’s Safe Return Order until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, after a recent spike in cases.

During Wednesday’s news conference, the governor will be joined by members of the state’s COVID-19 response team.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.

