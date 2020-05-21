Gov. Reeves announces SWIB appointment to grow Mississippi’s workforce development

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced Patrick Sullivan as his appointment for Chairman of the State Workforce Investment Board (SWIB) to ensure Mississippi’s continued workforce development.

SWIB was created to develop and implement our state’s economic strategy to maximize our education, training, and employment service resources, balancing the coordination of public and private sectors. Sullivan has served as the Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Recovery and Renewal under Governor Haley Barbour, the President of the Mississippi Energy Institute, and a member of SWIB.



“Workforce development and training have always been my top priorities for our great state. Every Mississippian deserves the chance to work an honest job for good pay,” said Reeves. “The current economic climate presents new challenges for our state, but we are committed to forging ahead for our people and increasing Mississippians take-home pay through business growth and workforce training. Patrick has an impressive record of fostering economic growth and overseeing economic development in our state. I am grateful to have him lead SWIB and bring together the public and private sectors to help move our state forward.”

“Governor Reeves has identified Mississippi’s mission to start the path towards higher average incomes. The best way to get Mississippians into higher paying jobs is to get more Mississippians qualified for high-pay, high-tech jobs,” said Sullivan. “This is a very achievable, measurable task, but to have success, intensive collaboration between employers, public institutions, and other workforce partners is critical. The mission succeeds when we all succeed. I look forward to the work ahead.”

The governor also discussed the next phase of Mississippi’s efforts to rebuild through investment in state’s workforce training.

“I am proposing a substantial investment in workforce training facility capacity expansions where our training institutions can quickly upgrade facilities or add equipment to train more Mississippians with skills that lead to higher paying careers,” said Reeves. “The best way to get Mississippians into higher paying jobs is to get more Mississippians qualified for the high-tech, higher paying jobs many businesses demand today. I am asking the legislature to let us use CARES Act funds to help these Mississippians to re-enter the workforce stronger.”

Included in the workforce proposal, Reeves encourages as much on-the-job training opportunities as possible for those out of work and seeking opportunities. For employers willing to start employees at a competitive salary, the governor is proposing to partner with these companies to cover a portion of the wages during the on-the-job training period through the end of 2020.