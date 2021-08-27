Gov. Reeves: Worst of Mississippi’s COVID surge may be over

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said there are signs that the recent COVID surge may be stabilizing in the state.

Reeves was in Olive Branch Thursday afternoon touring the Material Bank distribution center while touting the state’s economic growth.

In the past 10 days, Reeves said COVID hospitalizations have plateaued. Figures from the Mississippi State Department of Health show around 1,600 hospitalizations – the same as last week.

Tuesday, the state began dispatching for more than 1,000 medical personnel to 61 hospitals. All are expected to be in place by Friday.

Reeves said the move would free up 974 hospital beds statewide.

“Because we’ll have those staffing needs met by tomorrow, those additional beds should be open which should alleviate a significant portion, if not eliminate, the staffing requirements that are needed at our hospitals,” said Reeves.

Baptist DeSoto said it’s expecting 74 nurses and six respiratory therapists, but that they hadn’t arrived Thursday evening.

Methodist Olive Branch said its already received an undisclosed number of nurses and respiratory therapists.

When asked if the state would send more staff should hospitals need it, Reeves said, “I don’t think it’s very likely that the hospitals will need additional staffing, but if they do and we deem it to be a legitimate request, we are absolutely going to do whatever it takes.”