Gov. Tate Reeves and Mississippi Legislature working on CARES Act funds deal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Reeves and the Mississippi legislative leadership are working on a deal about how to spend $1.2 billion in CARES Act funds. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn attended the 2:30 p.m. news conference on Thursday.

The bill that was passed last Friday, which gives the Legislature control over the funds, has been put on hold until an agreement is reached with the Governor’s Office.

The legislature will appropriate federal funds, but the governor will get a seat at the table regarding how the funds should be spent.