1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Gov. Tate Reeves expected to discuss bill on coronavirus relief funds

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Thursday, May 14, to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The governor will also discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to flatten the curve. He will be joined by members of the state’s COVID-19 response team.

Reeves is expected to address the bill that was passed by state lawmakers, which would give a boost to Mississippi small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories