Gov. Tate Reeves expected to discuss bill on coronavirus relief funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Thursday, May 14, to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The governor will also discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to flatten the curve. He will be joined by members of the state’s COVID-19 response team.

Reeves is expected to address the bill that was passed by state lawmakers, which would give a boost to Mississippi small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.