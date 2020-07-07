Gov. Tate Reeves & family tested negative for COVID-19

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced he tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor and his family were tested for the virus after he came into contact with a Mississippi lawmaker who tested positive for COVID-19.

Reeves said on social media, “My girls and I tested negative for COVID-19. Limited contact with the people who were diagnosed, but better safe than sorry! If someone you know gets the virus, get a test!”

