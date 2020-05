JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Tuesday, May 5, to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the highest daily death toll from the coronavirus.

The governor will discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to flatten the curve. He will be joined by members of the state’s COVID-19 response team.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m.