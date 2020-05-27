Gov. Tate Reeves announces safe return for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced his Safer At Home order will be ending on June 1. It will be replaced by new guidance for the next stage of economic recovery for Mississippi.

In his new Safe Return order, Governor Reeves laid out the latest stage of his measured and strategic plan, opening all businesses in Mississippi to restart our state’s economy while continuing to flatten the curve. Consulting with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and state health experts, the new executive order details updated social distancing guidelines for Mississippians, businesses, healthcare professionals, and indoor and outdoor recreation.

“We are facing two ongoing emergencies. One is the public health crisis that we have been up here every day to talk about. That threat is real, dangerous, and deadly. It is here, and we must face it,” said Reeves. “We also face an economic crisis in this country, the likes of which we have not seen since the great depression. While we have never seen a spike of serious cases in Mississippi, we have seen economic catastrophe. We have to address both.”

The Safe Return order takes effect on Monday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. as the previous order ends and will remain in effect until Monday, June 15 at 8:00 a.m.

The governor also issued another executive order to begin safely reopening ballparks, movie theaters, libraries, and museums to provide additional outlets for Mississippians to take care of their mental health as well as restart our economy. Detailing strict social distancing guidelines for team practices and games, moviegoers, and more, the new executive order also takes effect on Monday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. to allow businesses and leagues time to implement the new protocols.

Governor Reeves announced his new executive orders at his daily press briefing today, which you can view live on our Facebook page here.

You can view the text versions of the executive orders here: Executive Order No. 1491, Executive Order No. 1492 (Safe Return). Signed versions of the executive orders will be available on our website at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19.