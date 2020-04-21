Gov. Tate Reeves addresses unemployment assistance in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference on Tuesday to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Reeves and Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced that Mississippians, who were unable to work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, may apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

People who live or work in Mississippi and could not work as a “direct result” of the pandemic that occurred on February 2, 2020 and ongoing, are entitled to apply and may be eligible to receive PUA.

Self-employed individuals, independent contractors, persons employed by a church or religious entity, employees of non-profit organizations, gig economy workers, those who do not have sufficient wages in covered employment during the last 18 months to establish a claim under regular unemployment compensation, and those who became unemployed or partially unemployed as a result of the pandemic, may be eligible for PUA.

Persons eligible to apply for PUA are individuals who:

have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are seeking a medical diagnosis;

became the breadwinner or major support for a household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of COVID-19;

quit his or her job as a direct result of COVID-19;

their place of employment is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency;

have a member of their household that has been diagnosed with COVID-19;

is providing care for a family member or a member of their household who has been diagnosed with COVID-19;

has a child or other person in the household for which they have primary caregiving responsibility that is unable to attend school or another facility closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and such school or facility care is required for the individual to work;

is unable to reach the place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency;

was scheduled to commence employment and does not have a job or is unable to reach the job as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency, and;

is unable to reach the place of employment because the individual has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Individuals in Mississippi can apply online 24 hours a day at www.mdes.ms.gov or by calling toll-free 1-833-919-0334 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.