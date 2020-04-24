Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Gov. Tate Reeves to announce next steps in reopening Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order will expire on Monday, April 27.

On Twitter, Governor Tate Reeves said he will announce the next step in the process of safely reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories