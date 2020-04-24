Gov. Tate Reeves to announce next steps in reopening Mississippi

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order will expire on Monday, April 27.
On Twitter, Governor Tate Reeves said he will announce the next step in the process of safely reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Our shelter-in-place order expires on Monday morning. Today at 2:30 we are announcing the next step in our process of safely reopening. We cannot continue to make it illegal for this many Mississippians to work. Lives are on the line in our public health and economic crises.— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 24, 2020
