JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Thursday to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi. He will discuss Mississippi’s efforts to ensure people can put food on their tables.

Reeves will be joined by Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson, Extra Table Chairman Robert St. John, and members of the state’s COVID-19 response.

The news conference starts at 2:00 p.m.