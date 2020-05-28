Mississippi leaders concerned about COVID-19 cases amid state’s reopening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi looks to reopen statewide on Monday, June 1, new numbers show COVID-19 cases are not diminishing in the state.

Hospitalizations and community transmission is on the rise. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs sounded the alarm again on Thursday. Some places, like Madison and Wayne counties, are seeing increased infections.

Hospital capacity is also creeping up. Four hundred and forty-nine people were reported to be hospitalized on Thursday. That’s 79 more hospitalizations than the day before. Dr. Dobbs said some regions are stressed.

“I don’t care how great you’ve been. And if you’re in a northern county and everything’s great, you can’t go back to normal. What you’ve been doing is working, and you’ve got to keep it up. Congratulations, don’t let up your guard,” he said.

Neighbors are encouraged to wear masks, stay six feet apart and stay home if they’re sick.

The Mississippi State Department of Health also released more information on a funeral that was a site for a major COVID-19 outbreak in Northeast Mississippi. As many as 100 people could have been infected.