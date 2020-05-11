Gov. Reeves extends unemployment benefits to help Mississippi workers impacted by COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced efforts to extend the unemployment benefits provided to help Mississippi workers and their families hard-hit by COVID-19.

He signed a new executive order updating instructions to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) to further relieve undue burdens caused by the pandemic. This new executive order replaces the Governor’s initial unemployment order, Executive Order No. 1462, which began the process of expediting payments to unemployed Mississippians.



“There is no real government replacement for a job. I know most Mississippians are ready and eager to work. Please do not let the window pass you by. If you are lucky enough to get an offer to earn a living, please do not reject it. I do not want you to wake up in August with no job to return to,” said Reeves.

In this latest executive order, the governor is waiving the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits for all claims filed from March 8, 2020 to December 26, 2020. Under the initial Executive Order No. 1462, the waiting period was waived until June 27. Reeves is also increasing the $40 earning allowance to $200 from May 3, 2020 until June 27, 2020.

Reeves waived any interest from April 1, 2020 to June 27, 2020 on all collection activities suspended under the Executive Order. The offset of future benefits due to overpayments will be reduced to 25% from March 29, 2020 until June 27, 2020.

Additional updates under Executive Order No. 1481 to support Mississippi’s employers and workforce include:

For employers:

Any charges related to COVID-19 and associated charges to both rated and reimbursable employers’ accounts are waived from March 8, 2020 to June 27, 2020. Interest will not be accrued during this period.

The First Quarter 2020 pay date imposed for contributions of both rated and reimbursable employers has been suspended and moved to July 31, 2020.

Penalties for late reporting and contribution payments from March 8, 2020 to July 31, 2020 are suspended.

For workers:

Those unable to search for work because of COVID-19, including because they have contracted the virus, have been under quarantine, or have had their movements restricted, will be interpreted as such for claims filed between March 8, 2020 to June 27, 2020.

Work registration requirements from March 8, 2020 to June 27, 2020 are suspended, and individuals are not required to report in-person to help limit transmission.

You can view the text version of the Executive Order No. 1481 here.