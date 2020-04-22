Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Gov. Reeves: Mississippi will reopen economy gradually

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite more positive coronavirus test results and deaths in Mississippi, the state’s economy will take another step to reopening on Monday, April 27.

Governor Tate Reeves said it’s not a high probability that the shelter-in-place order, in its current form, will be extended. There may be a continuation for those in high risk categories, like those with pre-existing conditions.

Reeves said the reopening will be gradual. Many states have seen protests in response to stay-at-home orders.

Recently, the governor allowed for boating and fishing to resume on lakes and the Reservoir with some restrictions.

Officials insisted the state is flattening the curve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories