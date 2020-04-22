Gov. Reeves: Mississippi will reopen economy gradually

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite more positive coronavirus test results and deaths in Mississippi, the state’s economy will take another step to reopening on Monday, April 27.

Governor Tate Reeves said it’s not a high probability that the shelter-in-place order, in its current form, will be extended. There may be a continuation for those in high risk categories, like those with pre-existing conditions.

Reeves said the reopening will be gradual. Many states have seen protests in response to stay-at-home orders.

Recently, the governor allowed for boating and fishing to resume on lakes and the Reservoir with some restrictions.

Officials insisted the state is flattening the curve.