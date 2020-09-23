Governor Reeves discusses COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In a press conference held Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves said after speaking with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the process of moving forward on a vaccine is being done “quickly and safely.”
But a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed a majority of Americans, 62 percent, said they were worried that the White House would pressure the Food and Drug Administration to release a vaccine before it’s ready.
More than half said they simply wouldn’t take a hypothetical vaccine at all, even if it were free.
However, Governor Reeves said people should trust the current process.
While there isn’t a COVID-19 vaccine, flu shots are ready. The governor also encourages people to get a flu shot to protect the integrity of the healthcare system.
