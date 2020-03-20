Governor Reeves reschedules 2nd Congressional District runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced that the Republican primary runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District has been rescheduled for June 23, 2020 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



“We face an unprecedented health crisis. Conducting an election during this outbreak would force poll workers and voters to place themselves in unnecessary risk. It’s important that we exercise our rights as Americans to a free and fair election, but so is ensuring the health and safety of all Mississippians,” said Reeves.

On June 23, voters will decide between Republicans Brian Flowers and Thomas Carey. The winner of the runoff will face Incumbent Bennie Thompson in November.