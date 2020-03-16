Governor Tate Reeves signs executive orders to further Mississippi’s COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed two executive orders to further the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor announced the ongoing efforts working with state and local agencies to prepare for and respond to the changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus in the state.

‘This is a situation that is ever evolving. It is my goal and my mission to keep Mississippi up-to-date and informed of the facts and to continue improving our response efforts to protect public health. While you may be healthy, this is about protecting your loved ones, your neighbors, and people across Mississippi. We must look after one another during this trying time. We will come through this together—stronger,” said Reeves.

Executive Order No. 1459 activates the Mississippi National Guard to support mobile testing units and support Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency at the testing locations. Reeves plans to implement the additional mobile testing sites throughout Mississippi in the coming days.

He also signed Executive Order No. 1458 which allows state agencies to determine which state employees are essential and send everyone else home. The Governor encouraged other businesses in Mississippi to do the same with their employees.

The governor also asked schools to begin working with the Mississippi Department of Education to develop distance learning protocols as the state determines how long schools should remain closed. The second executive order asks schools to continue providing free and reduced lunches to students as well.

Executive Order No. 1458 also ensures paid leave for any state or local employees missing work due to COVID-19. Reeves said he’s working with the Legislature to make sure it applies to everyone who could qualify and hopes that the private sector will follow suit.