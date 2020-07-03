Green Ghost Tacos employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Green Ghost Tacos in Fondren will be closed until further notice after a part-time employee tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The restaurant released the following statement on Thursday, July 2:

At 10:45 a.m. this morning, we learned that a part-time employee, who’s last four-hour shift was last Friday, June 26, 2020, tested positive for COVID-19. Our most important priority is our staff and guests, and we take this matter very seriously; hence we closed our Fondren location until further notice.

As part of our commitment to you, we have hired a professional cleaning company that will perform a deep cleaning and sanitation of our entire restaurant. I’ve also personally scheduled tests for all of my employees (myself included), whether or not they have experienced any symptoms.

Our plan moving forward from here on out is the following:

• When the proper authorities deem that it is safe to reopen our Fondren location, we will do so by offering curbside service only. This reopening will include obtaining each-and-every test results from our entire staff.

• A certification of approval by the professional cleaning company will remain posted and visible in our establishment and kept up-to-date.

• We will continue to take our staff’s temperatures before every shift. If exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days has occurred, they will not be allowed to come back to work unless they have presented a negative test result and quarantined.

• Our Ridgeland County Line location will remain open.

Finally, we continue to follow the health department and CDC guidelines. Thank you again for your support, and we look forward to serving you.

Green Ghost Tacos