Greenville Public School District cancels Fall sports

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greenville Public School District Board of Trustees voted to cancel all Fall middle and high school athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following sports and activities have been canceled:
- Football
- Volleyball
- Cross Country
- Choir
- Band (football and Fall parades)
- Cheerleading (football)
The board will reconvene on September 22, 2020, to decide on Winter sports, including basketball and soccer.
LATEST STORIES:
- Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving
- Minneapolis police identify ‘Umbrella Man’ who helped incite George Floyd riots, warrant says
- Feds: Group sold meth in Tennessee, 17 charged in 3 states
- Man arrested in shooting of 2 at Mississippi rap concert
- Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment