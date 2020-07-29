Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Greenville Public School District cancels Fall sports

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greenville Public School District Board of Trustees voted to cancel all Fall middle and high school athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following sports and activities have been canceled:

  • Football
  • Volleyball
  • Cross Country
  • Choir
  • Band (football and Fall parades)
  • Cheerleading (football)

The board will reconvene on September 22, 2020, to decide on Winter sports, including basketball and soccer.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories