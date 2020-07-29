Greenville Public School District cancels Fall sports

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greenville Public School District Board of Trustees voted to cancel all Fall middle and high school athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following sports and activities have been canceled:

Football

Volleyball

Cross Country

Choir

Band (football and Fall parades)

Cheerleading (football)

The board will reconvene on September 22, 2020, to decide on Winter sports, including basketball and soccer.

