VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Grocery shopping is still essential during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jerry Stuckey, the assistant manager at the Corner Market in Vicksburg, said workers are well equipped to help prevent the spread of the virus. They have gloves and hand sanitizer.

Stuckey said they’re also looking into putting Plexiglas barriers between the cashiers and shoppers. Until then, the store is instructing employees to follow hygiene guidelines.