Group called ’19 Thanks’ launches statewide “noise” event in celebration of La.’s essential workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC 33 & Fox 44) – In honor of Louisiana’s essential workers, a group called ’19 Thanks’ wants to blast the state’s beloved signature march anthem, “When the Saints Go Marching In.” On Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m., all Louisiana residents are encouraged to unite to pay tribute to all front-line workers.. This campaign recognizes and appreciates the wide array of workers and industries, our heroes and “Saints,” that are essential to the continuity of the state.

“For those of us fortunate enough to be at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, we owe our deepest thanks to all essential workers including those often not considered,” said Deborah Sternberg, founder of 19 Thanks. “Let’s show our support and make some noise by singing, dancing and celebrating the “Saints” across Louisiana. In this way, our neighbors risking their lives for the well-being of our communities will feel the support as we unite around this effort.”

Beginning today, industries in Louisiana will be celebrated for their heroic actions as part of our essential workforce. Videos will be distributed widely through 19 Thanks’ social media channels, as well as through our partner organizations and industries, encouraging Louisiana residents to post notes, pictures and video messages thanking essential workers and using the hashtag – #19Thanks.

Everyone in Louisiana is encouraged to take 19 minutes to sing, dance, parade in yards, “mask”-erade, decorate, second-line with families, make some noise and coordinate with neighbors to show our appreciation for essential workers who “Go Marching In” every day to keep Louisiana marching on.

“Louisiana is a resilient state with a diverse economy of essential workers, from the postal workers to the engineers making supplies needed to fight COVID-19. This statewide tribute will unify us around a shared sense of gratitude, reinforcing the value that Louisiana is a warm place to call home,” said ExxonMobil Public and Government Affairs Manager Stephanie Cargile. “When it comes to supporting our essential workers, let’s ALL be in that number!”

A variety of Louisiana businesses are supporting the effort including ExxonMobil, Entergy Louisiana, Hancock Whitney Bank and Regions Bank. Louisiana celebrities and elected leaders, such as Drew Brees, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Congressman Garret Graves have already given their support for the 19 Thanks initiative. Additional state and local figures will be featured throughout the first 19 days of May.

Residents across Louisiana are invited to post notes, photos or videos of appreciation for their essential heroes and “Saints” on social media channels with #19Thanks throughout the month in preparation for Tuesday, May 19.

About 19 Thanks

19 Thanks encourages Louisianians to take 19 minutes on the 19th of every month at 1900 hours (7 p.m.) to show their appreciation for our essential workers. Learn more at 19Thanks.org, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.