Gulf Coast Jam could be first major concert in US

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, the annual country music festival, is full steam ahead as the United States continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers with the Labor Day weekend event previously announced Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan will be the headliners. On Thursday, they announced 15 other acts will be part of the festival including, Cody Jinks, Cole Swindell, The Brother’s Osborne, Shy Carter and Billy Ray Cyrus.

“When we do our festival we try to set it to where its kind of like an award show, the CMAs or the ACM Awards to where you have a little bit of everything,” said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady.

Despite ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic Lovelady said he believes the show can go forward safely.

“The weather is going be beautiful, but the wind is gonna be blowing in an outdoor venue,” Lovelady said. “It’s going to be very safe, very safe. plus we’re going to take all the precautions we need to to make sure our crowd is safe.”

This could be the only major concert event in the United States this year.

“The bottom line is our country wants to open. Our country wants to get back to business,” Lovelady said. “We really believe everything is going to be fine.”

Gulf Coast Jam fans are also supportive of the concert and they are voting with their wallets, he added.



“Ticket sales this year are the best we’ve had by far,” Lovelady said.

For for more information on Gulf Coast Jam visit https://gulfcoastjam.com/