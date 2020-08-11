Gulfport High sends 100 students home after teacher shows COVID-19 symptoms

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Gulfport School District decided to send 100 students home on Tuesday after a teacher at Gulfport High School reported experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the Sun Herald, the students will stay at home and quarantine until the teacher’s COVID-19 test results come back. If the teacher tests positive, they will spend 14 days in quarantine.

The students did not necessarily have significant exposure to the teacher showing symptoms.

LATEST STORIES: