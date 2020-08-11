Coronavirus Information

Gulfport High sends 100 students home after teacher shows COVID-19 symptoms

Coronavirus
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Gulfport School District decided to send 100 students home on Tuesday after a teacher at Gulfport High School reported experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the Sun Herald, the students will stay at home and quarantine until the teacher’s COVID-19 test results come back. If the teacher tests positive, they will spend 14 days in quarantine.

The students did not necessarily have significant exposure to the teacher showing symptoms.

