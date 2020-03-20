Habitat for Humanity work sites closed to public in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area said its office and work sites are closed to the public until further notice. Leaders with the organization said its staff will work from home.

If you need to speak with someone in our office, call 601.353.6060 and leave a message. We hope to get your phone messages when we can and call you back. Please be patient with us.

There is no telling how this unprecedented pandemic will continue or escalate. But one thing is for sure, the need for safe and healthy housing is evident at this time of uncertainty. Know that our volunteers, staff, and the hardworking families we serve greatly appreciate your support.

You can keep us building in the future by making a contribution online OR via mail – PO Box 55634, Jackson, MS 39296-5634.

Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area