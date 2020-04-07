Hand sanitizer to be distributed in Jackson on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cathead Distillery is partnering with the City of Jackson to offer free hand sanitizing stations for neighbors on Wednesday, April 8.

The distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. until supplies last. This will be the second distribution in the city.

The hand sanitizer will be available at six locations:

1. Corner Market Maywood Mart (1220 East Northside Drive)

2. Corner Market Fondren (653 Duling Avenue)

3. Corner Market Belhaven (904 Fortification Street)

4. Corner Market Westland Plaza (915 Ellis Avenue)

5. Kroger (4910 I-55 North)

6. Walmart Tire and Lube Center on the West Side of building (2711 Greenway Drive)