Hattiesburg city employee passes away due to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders said a city employee passed away due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)
Kévin Jordan was the housing coordinator in the city’s Urban Development Department. He worked for the city for 13 years.
Our hearts and thoughts go out to his family and all who were a part of his life.Out of respect for his family – we ask that all refrain from posting any details until his family has time to share their own statements publicly.— City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) April 8, 2020
