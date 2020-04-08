Breaking News
Hattiesburg city employee passes away due to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders said a city employee passed away due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Kévin Jordan was the housing coordinator in the city’s Urban Development Department. He worked for the city for 13 years.

