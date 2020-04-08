Hattiesburg city employee passes away due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is calling on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to investigate emerging reports of COVID-19 disproportionately impacting communities of color.

In a letter sent to HHS Secretary, Alex Azar, Scott cited "concerning reports...suggesting that COVID-19 has had a particularly harmful impact on communities of color." Specifically, Scott noted that African Americans in Michigan comprise just 14% of the state's population, but as of Monday, accounted for 33% of reported COVID-19 cases and 41% of COVID-19 related deaths. In an interview with MSNBC, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that 72% of all COVID-19 related deaths have been in black Chicagoans, despite the group accounting for only 30% of Chicago's general population.