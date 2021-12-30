Hattiesburg Clinic Curbside COVID Testing now limited to weekends

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Clinic will now only offer Curbside COVID Testing on weekends during limited hours.

The Cough and Fever Clinic will no longer offer testing services Monday through Friday. Clinic staff said the services will be offered on weekends only when staff is available.

Neighbors who need to be tested for COVID can contact their primary care physician or visit one of Hattiesburg Clinic’s immediate care sites.

Click here to view available hours or make an appointment. Neighbors can also click here to make an appointment for COVID testing with the Forrest County Health Department Monday through Saturday.