Hattiesburg Clinic partners with William Carey University to open a new Health clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new partnership means students at William Carey University have a new weapon against COVID-19. 12 News spoke to students about the new student health clinic at the university.

Erin Lott, a freshman at William Carey University, said it is great to have a health clinic for the convenience of the students, especially since many students live far away from home.

“It means a lot. I’m a long ways from home. It’s kind of comforting to know you have someone to go when your feeling down, and they will take care of you here,” said Lott.



The Hattiesburg Clinic set up this student health clinic for students to get screened for COVID-19 and to also treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms.



Dr. Jessica Tullo, who is a primary care sports medicine physician with Hattiesburg Clinic, said having this clinic is another way to help lighten the burden of the COVID-19 virus in the community.

“And this is just one way that Hattiesburg Clinic is able to help at local university by establishing the student health center for those students unable to travel other clinics to get tested and help nip things in the bud and prevent students from spreading the virus on campus. William Carey has been very aggressive in trying to prevent spread there and this is just another step that they have taken to better that effort,” said Dr. Tullo.

The William Carey Student Health Clinic is open to all students currently enrolled at William Carey University. It is located in Crawford Hall.