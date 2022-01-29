HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provided a COVID-19 update for Friday, January 28.

The following data was reported:

  • Hospitalized patients: 147
  • ICU patients: 25
  • Ventilators: 11
  • Hospitalized patients fully vaccinated: 60
  • ICU patients fully vaccinated: 8
  • Ventilator patients fully vaccinated: 3
  • New cases in Forrest County: 204
  • New cases in Lamar County: 145
  • Fully vaccinated in Forrest County: 31,176 (41%)
  • One dose in Forrest County: 34,892 (5%)
  • Fully vaccinated in Lamar County: 37,093 (59%)
  • One dose in Lamar County: 40,937 (6%)

Barker reminds neighbors that fully vaccinated means a person has received a full series of two shots of Pfizer/Moderna or one shot for Johnson and Johnson. This does not mean a person has received a booster shot.