HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provided a COVID-19 update for Friday, January 28.
The following data was reported:
- Hospitalized patients: 147
- ICU patients: 25
- Ventilators: 11
- Hospitalized patients fully vaccinated: 60
- ICU patients fully vaccinated: 8
- Ventilator patients fully vaccinated: 3
- New cases in Forrest County: 204
- New cases in Lamar County: 145
- Fully vaccinated in Forrest County: 31,176 (41%)
- One dose in Forrest County: 34,892 (5%)
- Fully vaccinated in Lamar County: 37,093 (59%)
- One dose in Lamar County: 40,937 (6%)
Barker reminds neighbors that fully vaccinated means a person has received a full series of two shots of Pfizer/Moderna or one shot for Johnson and Johnson. This does not mean a person has received a booster shot.