HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April.

Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Hattiesburg said the state is still dealing with another version of the omicron variant. He said the virus tends to cause a less severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Doctors said that the severity in infections range due to a person’s individual make up, whether it be previous illness, weight or genetics.