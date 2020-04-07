Hattiesburg encourages citizens to place red ribbons around homes, businesses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General and the City of Hattiesburg are encouraging the community to join together to place a red ribbon on a tree, a mailbox or door at a home/essential business to show they will get through the COVID-19 outbreak. Neighbors are also encouraged to wear red in solidarity for this effort.
You can share photos of how creative your family/colleagues or business is by using what is on hand to display red in support.
During the next few days, the hospital will release more information on a “Paint the City Red” day for Hattiesburg in coordination with city officials.