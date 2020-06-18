Hattiesburg mayor encourages neighbors to wear masks due to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Mississippi had its second highest spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. A Hattiesburg city employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Mayor Toby Barker said anyone who has come into contact with that employee is self-quarantine. He said the employee had limited interaction with the public. The mayor is encouraging citizens to wear masks.

“Don’t wear a mask because I said to. Wear a mask because it’s the right thing. Either for yourself or somebody you’re going to come in contact with who is elderly or people who are immuno-compromised or have a chronic illness,” said Barker.

Many neighbor said they were on board with wearing a mask for several different reasons.

“I am wanting to stay healthy. I have been very ill the past two years, and I want to protect myself from the COVID-19,” explained Shirley Wilbanks.

“Yeah I think wearing mask is extremely important considering the circumstances that we’re all in right now. Outside, you know, I don’t think it’s like, as necessary as it is being inside and like around people and everything,” said Tavia Keys.

Other neighbors were against wearing masks, even after finding out about the spike in cases.

“I really feel like if there was a consensus across the board with the medical professionals in this country. And they hadn’t been on the fence and back and forth, I might be able to believe, you know, that it was something of a precaution that we needed to take. I just do not believe that it is helping anything really,” said Ashley Baudoin.

Mayor Barker said his mask ordinance for the city is still in effect. People must wear masks when going into retail stores and restaurants.

