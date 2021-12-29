Hattiesburg mayor gives COVID update ahead of New Year’s holiday weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker discussed COVID updates ahead of the New Year’s Eve holiday on Wednesday, December 29 during a conference call with community leaders.

He reported that as of Wednesday, December 29, Hattiesburg’s COVID-19 data is as follows:

Hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 positive: 28

ICU patients with confirmed COVID-19 positive: 10

Patients on ventilators with confirmed COVID-19 positive: 3

Those fully vaccinated in hospitals: 8

Those fully vaccinated in ICU: 1

Those fully vaccinated on ventilators: 1

Hospitalizations last week: 18

ICU patients last week: 10

Deaths in Forrest County: 1 new death, 263 total

new death, total Deaths in Lamar County: 140 total

total New cases in Forrest County: 107

New cases in Lamar County: 79

New cases in Forrest County on a 7-day average: 42.86

New cases in Lamar County on a 7-day average: 36

New cases in Forrest County on a 7-day average last week: 12.71

New cases in Lamar County on a 7-day average last week: 14.28

Forrest County fully vaccinated: 29,858 (40%)

(40%) Forrest County one dose: 33,630 (5%)

(5%) Lamar County fully vaccinated: 36,019 (57%)

(57%) Lamar County one dose: 39,739 (6%)

Where to get tested:

Forrest County Health Department : Monday-Friday, 946 Sullivan Drive, covidschedule.umc.edu

: Monday-Friday, 946 Sullivan Drive, covidschedule.umc.edu Southeast Mississippi Regional Health Initiative : Family Health Center – Monday-Friday, 66 Old Airport Road, (601)-544-7500. Minor Care Clinic – Saturday-Sunday, 123 South 27th Avenue, (601)-450-3030

: Family Health Center – Monday-Friday, 66 Old Airport Road, (601)-544-7500. Minor Care Clinic – Saturday-Sunday, 123 South 27th Avenue, (601)-450-3030 Hattiesburg Clinic : All primary and immediate care locations – Immediate Care – Sunday-Saturday, 105 Thornhill Drive, (601)-261-3737

: All primary and immediate care locations – Immediate Care – Sunday-Saturday, 105 Thornhill Drive, (601)-261-3737 Merit Health Wesley: Any primary care location – wesleyprimarycare.com. Internal Medicine Clinic – Monday-Friday, 103 Asbury Road, (601)-268-5200

“I know we’re all tired. This looked like the holiday season that we were finally getting back to normal. However, as variants pop up, we’re going to have to do those things that mitigate our risk of getting sick and spreading that to someone else. That means getting good information and then acting on it,” said Barker.