HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provided a COVID update for Tuesday, February 2.
He reported the following data:
- Hospitalizations: 128
- ICU patients: 19
- Ventilators: 12
- Hospitalized patients fully vaccinated: 55
- ICU patients fully vaccinated: 9
- Ventilator patients fully vaccinated: 2
- New cases in Forrest County: 167
- New cases in Lamar County: 96
- Fully vaccinated in Forrest County: 31,332 (42%)
- One dose in Forrest County: 34,993 (5%)
- Fully vaccinated in Lamar County: 37,282 (59%)
- One dose in Lamar County: 41,062 (6%)