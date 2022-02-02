HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provided a COVID update for Tuesday, February 2.

He reported the following data:

  • Hospitalizations: 128
  • ICU patients: 19
  • Ventilators: 12
  • Hospitalized patients fully vaccinated: 55
  • ICU patients fully vaccinated: 9
  • Ventilator patients fully vaccinated: 2
  • New cases in Forrest County: 167
  • New cases in Lamar County: 96
  • Fully vaccinated in Forrest County: 31,332 (42%)
  • One dose in Forrest County: 34,993 (5%)
  • Fully vaccinated in Lamar County: 37,282 (59%)
  • One dose in Lamar County: 41,062 (6%)