Hattiesburg mayor provides COVID-19 update amid surge in cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provided a COVID-19 update for the city amid a surge in new cases.
Barker reported the following data as of Friday, January 14:
- Hospitalized patients: 106
- ICU patients: 19
- Patients on ventilators: 10
- Patients who are fully vaccinated: 39
- ICU patients who are fully vaccinated: 4
- Patients on ventilators who are fully vaccinated: 2
- New cases in Forrest County: 293
- New cases in Lamar County: 267
- Fully vaccinated in Forrest County: 30,690 (41%)
- One dose in Forrest County: 34,496 (5%)
- Fully vaccinated in Lamar County: 36,687 (58%)
- One dose in Lamar County: 40,534 (6%)
A booster clinic will be held on Saturday, January 22 at C.E. Roy Community Center in Hattiesburg. Walk-ins will be seen from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Patients will need proof of vaccination with dates. The shots are free and will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis.
Neighbors can get tested at the following locations:
- Forrest County Health Department at 946 Sullivan Drive. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:50 p.m.
- SEMRHI Family Health Center at 66 Old Airport Road. The clinic is open Monday through Friday.
- SEMRHI Minor Care Clinic at 123 South 27th Avenue. The clinic is open Saturday and Sunday.
- Hattiesburg Clinic’s primary and immediate care clinics. Immediate care at 105 Thornhill Drive is open Sunday through Sunday.
- Merit Health Wesley primary care locations. Internal Medicine Clinic at 103 Asbury Clinic is open Monday through Friday.