Hattiesburg mayor provides COVID-19 update amid surge in cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provided a COVID-19 update for the city amid a surge in new cases.

Barker reported the following data as of Friday, January 14:

Hospitalized patients: 106

ICU patients: 19

Patients on ventilators: 10

Patients who are fully vaccinated: 39

ICU patients who are fully vaccinated: 4

Patients on ventilators who are fully vaccinated: 2

New cases in Forrest County: 293

New cases in Lamar County: 267

Fully vaccinated in Forrest County: 30,690 (41%)

One dose in Forrest County: 34,496 (5%)

Fully vaccinated in Lamar County: 36,687 (58%)

One dose in Lamar County: 40,534 (6%)

A booster clinic will be held on Saturday, January 22 at C.E. Roy Community Center in Hattiesburg. Walk-ins will be seen from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Patients will need proof of vaccination with dates. The shots are free and will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis.

Neighbors can get tested at the following locations: