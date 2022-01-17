Hattiesburg mayor provides COVID-19 update amid surge in cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provided a COVID-19 update for the city amid a surge in new cases.

Barker reported the following data as of Friday, January 14:

  • Hospitalized patients: 106
  • ICU patients: 19
  • Patients on ventilators: 10
  • Patients who are fully vaccinated: 39
  • ICU patients who are fully vaccinated: 4
  • Patients on ventilators who are fully vaccinated: 2
  • New cases in Forrest County: 293
  • New cases in Lamar County: 267
  • Fully vaccinated in Forrest County: 30,690 (41%)
  • One dose in Forrest County: 34,496 (5%)
  • Fully vaccinated in Lamar County: 36,687 (58%)
  • One dose in Lamar County: 40,534 (6%)

A booster clinic will be held on Saturday, January 22 at C.E. Roy Community Center in Hattiesburg. Walk-ins will be seen from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Patients will need proof of vaccination with dates. The shots are free and will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis.

Neighbors can get tested at the following locations:

  • Forrest County Health Department at 946 Sullivan Drive. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:50 p.m.
  • SEMRHI Family Health Center at 66 Old Airport Road. The clinic is open Monday through Friday.
  • SEMRHI Minor Care Clinic at 123 South 27th Avenue. The clinic is open Saturday and Sunday.
  • Hattiesburg Clinic’s primary and immediate care clinics. Immediate care at 105 Thornhill Drive is open Sunday through Sunday.
  • Merit Health Wesley primary care locations. Internal Medicine Clinic at 103 Asbury Clinic is open Monday through Friday.

