Hattiesburg neighbors on whether they would get the COVID-19 vaccine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Even though the coronavirus vaccine is being distributed across the country, not everyone wants to take it. Some neighbors in Hattiesburg said they will get the vaccine when it becomes available, while others say they won’t.

In Mississippi, the first 25,000 doses will go to health care workers, people in nursing homes and those most at risk. The vaccine will be available for the general public at a later date.

Ronald Johnson’s wife works in the medical field, and he said they both will get the vaccine when it becomes available.

“Yes, I am because I have an underlying condition and even my personal doctor will probably tell me to take it,” he stated.

Desmond Henry said he will not get the vaccine.

“I have no concerns, and me being me, I wouldn’t get it.”

