Hattiesburg Police update policies to stop spread of coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Police are taking proactive steps to protect themselves, so they can continue to protect the public during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The department updated their policies to help stop the spread of the virus.

If you call the department and have an officer come to your home, meet them outside.

Officers are wearing protective gear when responding to some calls.

Public cannot file reports in person.

“For smaller things, if you can call and have us fill out a report over the phone, we have people designated in our office now to do that. You are more than welcome to call, and we can take those reports,” explained Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police PIO.