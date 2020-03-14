1  of  2
Breaking News
6 cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Hattiesburg Public School District cancels events due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Public School District canceled several events due to concerns about the coronavirus.

  • Mississippi Science Olympiad
    • Scheduled for Friday, April 3rd at the University of Southern Mississippi
  • National Beta Mississippi Junior State Convention
    • Statement from National Beta: As a result of the health concerns stemming from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the National Office has decided to cancel the Mississippi Junior State Convention which was scheduled to be held March 17-19, 2020 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center (Biloxi, MS) & Alabama Senior State Convention which was scheduled to be held March 25-27, 2020 at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel and BJCC (Birmingham, AL).
  • USM | The Craft of Construction and Design Day
  • Fay B. Kaigler Book Festival April 1-3rd (Canceled)
  • ALL HPSD Student assemblies at Hattiesburg High School

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories