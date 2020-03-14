Hattiesburg Public School District cancels events due to coronavirus concerns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Public School District canceled several events due to concerns about the coronavirus.
- Mississippi Science Olympiad
- Scheduled for Friday, April 3rd at the University of Southern Mississippi
- National Beta Mississippi Junior State Convention
- Statement from National Beta: As a result of the health concerns stemming from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the National Office has decided to cancel the Mississippi Junior State Convention which was scheduled to be held March 17-19, 2020 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center (Biloxi, MS) & Alabama Senior State Convention which was scheduled to be held March 25-27, 2020 at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel and BJCC (Birmingham, AL).
- USM | The Craft of Construction and Design Day
- USM Statement: Events sponsored by USM or hosted in USM facilities, where 50 or more attendees are expected, are canceled. https://www.usm.edu/provost/coronavirus.php
- Fay B. Kaigler Book Festival April 1-3rd (Canceled)
- ALL HPSD Student assemblies at Hattiesburg High School