Hattiesburg Public School District delays start of school

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Public School District’s 2020-2021 school year official start of school date for all students has been delayed until Monday, August 17, 2020.
- Phase 1 (August 17th – September 4th): all schools will return using online virtual/distance learning as the form of instruction for all students grades Pre-K – 12.
- Phase 2 (September 8th – October 19th): Schools will begin in-person hybrid instruction for students on alternating assigned days according to a student’s last name.
