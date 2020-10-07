Severe Weather Tools

Hattiesburg Public School District reports new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Public School District reported new coronavirus cases at its schools.

According to the district two employees and six students tested positive for the virus. Nine teachers have been quarantined, along with 51 students.

# OF POSITIVE CASES (%)# QUARANTINED (%)
Employees (Total # of Employees 622)2 (0.32%)9 (1.45%)
Students (Total # of Students 3,715)6 (0.16%)51 (1.37%)

