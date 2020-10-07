Hattiesburg Public School District reports new coronavirus cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Public School District reported new coronavirus cases at its schools.
According to the district two employees and six students tested positive for the virus. Nine teachers have been quarantined, along with 51 students.
|–
|# OF POSITIVE CASES (%)
|# QUARANTINED (%)
|Employees (Total # of Employees 622)
|2 (0.32%)
|9 (1.45%)
|Students (Total # of Students 3,715)
|6 (0.16%)
|51 (1.37%)
LATEST STORIES:
- Sandbags available in Hancock County
- Oklahoma County jailers allegedly torture inmates with “Baby Shark” song
- What do we know about superspreader events in the pandemic?
- Johnny Nash, singer-songwriter known for ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80
- Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees